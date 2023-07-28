Few takers for corporation pet licences in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to register pet animals online has only found a few takers, due to confusion in the online application and lack of awareness.

The veterinary department of the Corporation registers pet dogs and cats and issues pet licenses. Upon feedback from owners and animal rights experts, the registration process was made online on June 8.

Since June 8, 670 (640 dogs and 30 cats) applications have been received online. Among these, 237 licenses were issued and the rest are in the process.

VP Kavitha, a dog owner from Madipakkam told TNIE, “I came to know about the new online registration from newspapers. But not many pet owners are aware of it. The online application has some mandatory fields like identification marks and colour. It is difficult to find any identification marks for dogs. There is a question regarding anti-rabies vaccination (ABV), but a mandatory field requiring a vaccination certificate. We cannot register until we vaccinate our dogs.”

The owners are charged an annual fee of Rs 50 for a license. The dogs will be vaccinated free of cost at corporation centres. Acquiring a pet license is mandatory according to the urban local bodies act. Corporation estimates suggest that there are approximately 25,000 pet dogs in the city.

Corporation Animal Birth Control Monitoring committee member Antony Rubin said, “Pet license is a good thing to have, but lack of awareness and misinformation makes it futile. A lot of pet owners don’t realise ARV is done annually and is not a one-time vaccine. Upon registration, the pet will be provided with free ARV and the corporation will ensure they are periodically reminded.

Corporation estimates are approximate. We will get to know the actual numbers only when the exercise is complete.” “We acknowledge bottlenecks in the process and will fix them soon,” corporation veterinary officer Kamal Hussain told TNIE. “The purpose is to ensure rabies-free Chennai. Pet owners can get their animals vaccinated in centres or private clinics and register online. We will fix the process based on feedback,” he added.

