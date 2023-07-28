Home Cities Chennai

German minister interacts with fishermen in Chennai

Germany’s federal environment minister Steffi Lemke and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Michael S Regan inspected projects undertaken by their governments.

By Express News Service

Steffi visited a fishing community in Pattinampakkam, where Germany’s Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) is supporting a programme to combat marine litter. She also inspected the manjappai vending machine at the Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus.

Regan, engaged with high school students monitoring water conditions in the Bay of Bengal followed by a shore walk at Elliot’s Beach on Thursday.

He along with students, experimented to measure the temperature and salinity of seawater samples, an activity conducted as part of “Ocean Matters,” an ongoing citizen science project organized by the US Consulate in partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to build the capacity of students to measure and monitor ocean health parameters.

