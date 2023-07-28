Steering panel to decide allotment of land for developing Outer Ring Road

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high-level steering committee constituted to decide on proposals for land allocation in the 50m strip along the eastern side of Outer Ring Road (ORR), is expected to meet in the first week of August. Thirteen state government departments have come up with 59 projects, which are expected to come up in 226 acres, across the stretch.

With 18 proposals, the textiles department has sought 57.50 acres to implement them. Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has submitted eight proposals (40 acres), Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has sought 36 acres for its seven projects, Tamil Nadu Small Industries development corporation has sought 47.25 acres for five projects and Indian Oil Corporation has sought 12.48 acres of land for six projects.

Other departments that have proposed projects include Aavin, Directorate of Fire and Rescue Services, Directorate of Art and Culture, Handlooms Department, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Tidel Park, BPCL and Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC).

ORR is being conceived as a high-growth corridor with sustainable levels of density. A consultant was hired to prepare a blueprint to develop a one-km stretch on either side of ORR. Apart from preparing the detailed development plan, the objective of the consultant is to identify and delineate the suitable areas for implementation of the land pooling area development scheme (LAPDS) and to prepare economic development plan along the ORR corridor, official sources said.

