23 hurt as truck rams TNSTC bus, pushing it to flyover’s edge

Twenty-three people suffered injuries after a lorry rammed into a TNSTC bus near Oragadam on Friday. The bus was heading to Tambaram from Bengaluru with 50 passengers on board.

In the impact, a portion of the bus was pushed off the bridge | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Twenty-three people suffered injuries after a lorry rammed into a TNSTC bus near Oragadam on Friday. The bus was heading to Tambaram from Bengaluru with 50 passengers on board. On Friday morning, the bus had stopped near the flyover in Oragadum on Vandalur Road. “At that time, a truck which was heading to Chennai rammed into the bus,” said a police officer.

In the impact, the bus got pushed to the edge of the flyover and 23 passengers suffered injuries. Anbarasan (36) from Oragadam, who was about to board the bus sustained grievous head injuries and has been admitted to the ICU, said the police.

Oragadam police registered a case and sent the injured to Government Hospitals in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur. Fire and rescue services personnel from Walajabad and Oragadam brought in two cranes to remove the bus from the bridge. Due to the incident, traffic in the area was affected for more than one hour, said the police. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident and police are on the lookout for him.

