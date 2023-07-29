Ekal Abhiyan’s dance drama on July 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ekal Abhiyan is presenting a dance drama named ‘Krishnotsav’ from Mathura to Kurukshetra for its donors and associates on July 30 at The Music Academy. This programme will be presented by artistes hailing from Delhi.

Praveen Kumar Tatia, Shivkumar Goenka, Giri Bagri, Vinod Jain, Devratna Daga, Shiv Prakash Baheti, KK Maheshwari, Mahendra Mohota and Vimla Damani have provided their full support to make this programme successful.

In 1989, the thinkers of Ekal Abhiyan resolved to make India’s villages socially, culturally and educationally successful, andto raise awareness about health. As a result, a revolution started in the rural areas i.e. Ekal Vidyalaya. Now, in 84,000 villages, 22 lakh boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 14 years receive informal and cultural education through Ekal Vidyalaya.

With the changing times, they decided to bring the new generation of India alive. Some selected rural students are taught through tablets under e-education. Through Ekal’s Gramothan Yojana, 46 buses are being run as computer training labs, called Ekal on Wheels.

Through prevention measures gained from the use of traditional Ayurvedic herbs and medicines, and with the knowledge given by health workers, the residents are being benefitted. The employees of Ekal Shri Hari Katha are engaged in preserving the traditions of Indian culture.

Currently, 69 Shri Hari Katha Raths are in circulation. Out of its 38 chapters, the Chennai chapter has been working for rural upliftment for the last 17 years. They have been supporting around 700 schools in Tamil Nadu and nearby villages. In 2017, Ekal Abhiyan was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize.

