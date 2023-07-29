In a land of mystical tapestries

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With 40 stalls in place and venue all set at MRC Centre, Chennai, get ready to embark on an astounding journey of creativity and craftsmanship, as the much-awaited Textiles and Accessories Show orchestrated by The Craft Council of India (CCI) comes to town. With CCI doubling their artisan count this year, the show is set to mesmerise textile enthusiasts and art connoisseurs across the city on August 4 and 5, this year. “In this edition, we have tirelessly encapsulated artisans from every nook and corner of the country, and have worked on bringing their art and weaving techniques out to a larger crowd,” says Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, joint secretary, CCI.

Honouring the timeless artistry of textiles and the accessories adorning it, this show will showcase weaves and handcrafted products ranging from the rich Chikankari and ethereal Paithani to the age-old Kantha saris. Exhibitors from famed designer houses, emerging designers, artisans, traditional craftsmen and craftswomen will join their hands in showcasing their finest creations. With the event being a kaleidoscope of fabrics, everyone is sure to find something that matches their interests, says Jayasri.

Wonderland of weaves

With the organisers bringing in textiles and weaves from different parts of the country, the event will take up the title of being a shoppers paradise. “This bi-annual exhibition of CCI helps in introducing the different kinds of textiles that are indigenous to certain states, to a much larger audience, thereby instilling in them a sense of appreciation for the different weaves,” says Aparna Patel, curator of Arshi, a brand focusing on intricate Gujarati embroidery.

In the era where sustainable fashion takes centre stage, this show is no exception. It also features recycled handcrafted textiles and weaves from The Woven Lab by Nikita Kaushik that curates outfits from textile wastes. Designers and artisans have left no stone unturned in bringing forth their best collection for the show. “Bandhani is often considered to be an occasional wear, but me and my team have worked on devising a casual wear collection with modern designs and bright yet subtle colours around it. We hope that this makes the textile and the collection to get more appreciated and welcomed by the textile buyers,” says Fahd Khatri Gulamhusen, a designer with expertise in Bandhani prints.

Beyond fashion

Even though fashion is priority for the textile enthusiasts in the city, this year’s show aims to revive the dying crafts and bring them out to the forefront. While rummaging through her collection lists, Farah Khan, the owner of Kantha, a collection of meticulously embroidered Kantha stitches, goes on to say, “This show organised by CCI gives us artisans and weavers an opportunity to increase our visibility thereby helping in attracting the right kind of clients. They help in resurging the dying textile forms and give the younger generation a chance to appreciate their culture and handlooms.” Being a voice for the marginalised artisans community, and helping them in fair trade, this year’s Textiles and Accessories show is on its way to set the benchmark high up.Come, unravel the magical weaves at this season’s Textile and Accessories show and get allured by the charm of textile beauty, all brought together under a single roof.

Event details

MRC Centre, 75/2, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, RA Puram, Chennai 600028, Date: August 4&5, Time:10 am to 7 pm

