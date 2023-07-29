Irregularities in Amma Unavagams will be investigated: Mayor Priya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging irregularities in Amma Unavagams, councillors urged the corporation to audit the corporation-run canteen, transfer staff working for more than three years in one place and fill up vacancies.

Ward 152 councillor, S Bharathi, said, “As per the G.O., staff must be transferred every three years, but many are working in the same canteen for much longer than three years.

As we gear up to expand the breakfast scheme, we need to fill up existing vacancies in Amma Unavagams.” Mayor R Priya assured to investigate the issue. “Any staff found guilty of irregularity will be dismissed,” she said.

Allocation of land to displaced families, a monopoly in night shelter home maintenance and vacancies in corporation schools were other major issues discussed in the meeting. Ward 35 councillor, S Jeevan, alleged monopoly in night shelter homes run by the corporation. “Night shelter homes are not maintained properly. Few health department staff have taken up contracts through benamis. It needs to be investigated,” he said. In reply, the mayor assured to review the contracts given to NGOs.

Ward 15 councillor S Nandhini, stressed the need to fill vacancies in schools. “There is a shortage of teachers in many schools and this is affecting the students,” Nandhini said. In reply, the Mayor said, “Counselling is underway to fill vacancies and they will be appointed in two to three weeks. Allotting land to displaced families is not in our hands. We will discuss with the government and other departments and wherever possible relocation will be done within the zone.

Responding to questions about biomining in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumpyards, commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “In Perungudi, 50% of biomining is complete. The tender for biomining in Kodungaiyur will be floated on August 11.” Resolutions were passed to thank the government for implementing Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, announcing honorarium for councillors, deputy mayor and mayor.

CHENNAI: Alleging irregularities in Amma Unavagams, councillors urged the corporation to audit the corporation-run canteen, transfer staff working for more than three years in one place and fill up vacancies. Ward 152 councillor, S Bharathi, said, “As per the G.O., staff must be transferred every three years, but many are working in the same canteen for much longer than three years. As we gear up to expand the breakfast scheme, we need to fill up existing vacancies in Amma Unavagams.” Mayor R Priya assured to investigate the issue. “Any staff found guilty of irregularity will be dismissed,” she said. Allocation of land to displaced families, a monopoly in night shelter home maintenance and vacancies in corporation schools were other major issues discussed in the meeting. Ward 35 councillor, S Jeevan, alleged monopoly in night shelter homes run by the corporation. “Night shelter homes are not maintained properly. Few health department staff have taken up contracts through benamis. It needs to be investigated,” he said. In reply, the mayor assured to review the contracts given to NGOs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ward 15 councillor S Nandhini, stressed the need to fill vacancies in schools. “There is a shortage of teachers in many schools and this is affecting the students,” Nandhini said. In reply, the Mayor said, “Counselling is underway to fill vacancies and they will be appointed in two to three weeks. Allotting land to displaced families is not in our hands. We will discuss with the government and other departments and wherever possible relocation will be done within the zone. Responding to questions about biomining in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumpyards, commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “In Perungudi, 50% of biomining is complete. The tender for biomining in Kodungaiyur will be floated on August 11.” Resolutions were passed to thank the government for implementing Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, announcing honorarium for councillors, deputy mayor and mayor.