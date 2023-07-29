Home Cities Chennai

‘Malaysian passenger was not forced to remove thali’

The clarification came after the woman had released a video on social media alleging mental harassment in the name of inquiry at the Chennai airport recently.

Published: 29th July 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai customs officials on Friday rejected the claims of an Indian-origin woman from Malaysia, who had alleged that the officials forced her to remove her Thali and detained her for more than two hours. The clarification came after the woman had released a video on social media alleging mental harassment in the name of inquiry at the Chennai airport recently.

The release from the customs department said the officers had noticed the woman and her husband were wearing jewellery, which was more than the permissible limit. When asked for a declaration of the same, the woman refused to furnish details.

The release further said that the woman was not asked to remove her thali as alleged in the video, adding instead of cooperating with the officials, she and her husband began arguing. The husband later presented his gold jewellery for examination. It weighed 285 gm and was valued at Rs 15 lakh.

The customs duty payable was Rs 6.5 lakh, which he refused to pay. Hence, the jewellery was seized. “After due proceedings, the jewellery was handed over to the passenger during their return journey since they paid the amount towards fine under the provisions of the act,” the release stated.

