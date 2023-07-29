Home Cities Chennai

Mayor Priya withholds resolution to give cars to panel chairs, calls it policy matter

The standing committee chairmen had earlier petitioned Ministers KN Nehru and Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mayor R Priya for a new car for them to carry out their official duties.

Published: 29th July 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A resolution to provide government cars to standing committee chairmen was withheld by Mayor R Priya. This led to a heated exchange between the mayor and six chairmen, all belonging to the ruling party.

Following the question hour and zero hour discussions, tabled resolutions were taken up for passage.

Mayor R Priya withheld the resolution to provide cars to chairmen and cleared the other resolutions. Standing committee chairmen K Dhanasekaran (Accounts) and D Viswanathan (Education) objected to this. “Council has no precedence to withhold any resolution after tabling them,” K Dhanasekaran told the mayor.

Later, 15 zonal chairmen, all belonging to the ruling party, also demanded cars. “This needs government approval as it is a policy matter. The resolution is not abandoned, it is only temporarily withheld and will be taken up in the next meeting,” Mayor Priya told the council.

Mayor R Priya KN Nehru Udhayanidhi Stalin
