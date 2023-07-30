Home Cities Chennai

Chennai CBI Court declares ex-directors of Zylog fugitives

The Enforcement Directorate tweeted the duo have been declared fugitives for the offences under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:49 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, erstwhile promoter directors of Zylog Systems Limited, have been declared fugitive economic offenders by the XIII Additional Special CBI Court, Chennai.

The Enforcement Directorate tweeted the duo have been declared fugitives for the offences under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The court has also ordered the confiscation of Rs 33 crore worth of assets attached by ED earlier, said ED.

In a separate incident, CBI arrested a joint director and senior technical assistant, both posted in the office of Directorate General (Corporate Affairs), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MOCA), New Delhi, a joint director of MOCA posted as an official liquidator, Corporate  Bhawan, Chennai, and an associate of a Mumbai based private company in a bribery case of Rs 3 lakh.

It was alleged that the public servants were taking bribes for preparing the favourable report in an investigation by MOCA

