Harassed by usurer, AIADMK member, wife die by suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary and his wife died by suicide following harassment from an usurer who was demanding a high rate of interest on money they had borrowed. The deceased were identified as Prakash, 48, of Arambakkam, Thiruvallur district, and his wife Saritha, 42. Prakash, who was running a rental car service, had borrowed Rs 1.1 lakh from Raja from Arambakkam in 2017 and was paying Rs 11,000 as monthly interest, said Arambakkam police.

On Thursday, they attempted to end lives after circulating letters and audio files to their friends. However, neighbours rushed them to Government Stanley Hospital where Prakash died on Friday night and Saritha died on Saturday morning.

After preliminary investigation police said, recently, Prakash was not able to pay the interest regularly and faced harassment from Raja over the phone and in person. The couple’s efforts to get help from relatives also went in vain. Raja used to abuse Prakash and Saritha and also threatened to seize their vehicle, said police sources.

Relatives of the couple protested in front of Arambakkam police station and on Chennai- Kolkata National Highway demanding quick action. Police have launched a hunt to nab Raja who is absconding.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

