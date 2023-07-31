Home Cities Chennai

Ancient temple where Muruga worshipped God Siva

There are many ancient temples on the south bank of River Cheyyar close to Kanchipuram. One among these is the Kadambanatha Svami temple in a village called Kadambar Koil.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kadambar Kovil (Photo | Chithra Madhavan)

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There are many ancient temples on the south bank of River Cheyyar close to Kanchipuram. One among these is the Kadambanatha Svami temple in a village called Kadambar Koil. This place is believed to have been a Kadamba vanam (forest of Kadamba trees) and hence the name. The Sthala Vrikaham (sacred tree) of this temple is the Kadamba and can be seen in a corner of the prakaram (enclosure). Incidentally, the Kadamba tree, mostly associated with Siva and Karthikeya, is the Sthala-Vriksham of other temples including the well-known Minakshi-Sundaresvarar temple in Madurai, which was also located in a Kadamaba vana. It is interesting to note that River Cheyyar, which flows from west to east, flows for a short distance from south to north at Kadambar Kovil.

According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story of this place), Muruga, also known as Kadamba (as he wears a garland of Kadamba flowers), was sent by his father, God Siva to protect rishis (sages) in this area from two demons named Malayan and Makaran. Muruga killed the demons and built a temple for Siva here. The deity hence came to be called Kadambanatha Svami (Siva who was worshipped by Kadamba) and the place as Kadambar Kovil. Siva asked Muruga to settle down closeby and he did so in a place called Ilaiyanar Velur which has a temple for Balasubramanya Svami. 

It is believed that Thirugnanasambanar (one of the sixty-three Nayanmars or important devotees of Siva) who lived in the 7th century AD has sung in praise of Kadambanatha Svami, having composed hymns in praise of Siva in nearby places like Magaral and Kuranganimuttam. Since the Tamil verses composed by him in Kadambar Kovil are lost, this temple is not counted as one among the Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the hymns of the Nayanmars.

The Kadambanatha Svami temple faces east with a three-tier gopuram in front which opens into a wide outer prakaram with the dvaja-stambham (flag-post), bali-pitham and Nandi-mandapam. To the left of the dvaja-stambham is a modern Kalyana-mandapam where the Kalyana Utsavam (sacred marriage of the God and Goddess of this temple) is performed. In front of the Nandi-mandapam is the entrance to a large maha-mandapam and straight ahead is the principal sanctum enshrining the Swayambhu (self-manifested) Siva Linga worshipped as Kadambanatha Svami. In the devakoshtas (niches) on the outer walls of the main sanctum are images of Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Mahavishnu, Brahma and Durga while in the prakaram are shrines for Vinayaka, Arumukha (Muruga) and Chandesa.

To the left of the maha-mandapam is the sanctum for Goddess Parvati worshipped here as Avudaiya Nayaki, opposite which is the palliarai. Next to the sanctum for this deity is a small shrine for Kala Bhairavar. A few Tamil inscriptions are found here. One belongs to the reign of Vira Rajendra Chola (1062-1070 AD), son of Rajendra Chola I and refers to a gift of land to this temple, but is unfortunately damaged.

Another epigraph is dated in the reign of the famous Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadeva Raya (1509-1529 AD) and mentions the donation of a village to this temple for offerings and worship of Kadambanatha Svami, but this one too is unfortunately damaged.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muruga worshipped God Siva Ancient temple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp