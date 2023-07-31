Man slips from third floor of building, dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man allegedly accidentally fell to death from the third floor of an apartment building in Vadapalani on Saturday. He slipped while trying to take a mattress to the ground floor through a rope.

The police identified the deceased as Nagraj from Coimbatore who ran a mattress shop. His daughter Parameshwari lives in the apartment in Vadapalani and he has been staying here for the past few days. One of her neighbours had bought a mattress from his shop.

As the size was incorrect, they decided to return it and Nagraj was trying to take the mattress down through the balcony by tying it to a rope. While lowering it from the sunshade, he slipped and fell to the ground.

Nagraj was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was declared dead upon arrival. His body was sent for postmortem. A case was registered and a probe is on.

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man allegedly accidentally fell to death from the third floor of an apartment building in Vadapalani on Saturday. He slipped while trying to take a mattress to the ground floor through a rope. The police identified the deceased as Nagraj from Coimbatore who ran a mattress shop. His daughter Parameshwari lives in the apartment in Vadapalani and he has been staying here for the past few days. One of her neighbours had bought a mattress from his shop. As the size was incorrect, they decided to return it and Nagraj was trying to take the mattress down through the balcony by tying it to a rope. While lowering it from the sunshade, he slipped and fell to the ground.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nagraj was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was declared dead upon arrival. His body was sent for postmortem. A case was registered and a probe is on.