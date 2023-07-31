Suspended AWPS cop in Chennai, who extorted Rs 12 lakh from 2 doctors, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector, who was placed under suspension for extorting two doctors of Rs 12.2 lakh after threatening with a Pocso case, was arrested on Sunday. The accused identified as Magidha Anna Christie was attached to the Guduvanchery All-Women Police Station (AWPS). She was placed under suspension on orders of Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 10.

A senior police officer said, “Magidha went into hiding the day she was suspended and an FIR was filed. A search was started to trace her. On Sunday, Maraimalai Nagar police, who registered the FIR, found her. She was arrested. After an inquiry, she will be remanded in judicial custody.”

The police said Magidha had allegedly threatened two doctors claiming that they had performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure on a minor girl without informing her parents. She then got Rs 12.2 lakh from two doctors, a government doctor who runs a private clinic and a private doctor.

Magidha went to the doctors based on the allegations of a woman whose daughter was involved in a Pocso case. The girl had been allegedly kidnapped by a youth from the same locality. She was rescued and the youth was arrested under provisions of the Pocso Act. The girl was sent home with her parents. A few days after later, the girl’s mother made the allegations to the inspector.

Magidha was posted as a replacement after the then inspector of Guduvanchery AWPS Vijayalakshmi was suspended last month for allegedly creating a ruckus at an eatery. Three other women constables were also suspended.

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector, who was placed under suspension for extorting two doctors of Rs 12.2 lakh after threatening with a Pocso case, was arrested on Sunday. The accused identified as Magidha Anna Christie was attached to the Guduvanchery All-Women Police Station (AWPS). She was placed under suspension on orders of Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 10. A senior police officer said, “Magidha went into hiding the day she was suspended and an FIR was filed. A search was started to trace her. On Sunday, Maraimalai Nagar police, who registered the FIR, found her. She was arrested. After an inquiry, she will be remanded in judicial custody.” The police said Magidha had allegedly threatened two doctors claiming that they had performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure on a minor girl without informing her parents. She then got Rs 12.2 lakh from two doctors, a government doctor who runs a private clinic and a private doctor. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Magidha went to the doctors based on the allegations of a woman whose daughter was involved in a Pocso case. The girl had been allegedly kidnapped by a youth from the same locality. She was rescued and the youth was arrested under provisions of the Pocso Act. The girl was sent home with her parents. A few days after later, the girl’s mother made the allegations to the inspector. Magidha was posted as a replacement after the then inspector of Guduvanchery AWPS Vijayalakshmi was suspended last month for allegedly creating a ruckus at an eatery. Three other women constables were also suspended.