Home Cities Chennai

Suspended AWPS cop in Chennai, who extorted Rs 12 lakh from 2 doctors, arrested

A senior police officer said, “Magidha went into hiding the day she was suspended and an FIR was filed. A search was started to trace her.

Published: 31st July 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the cops involved.

(Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A woman police inspector, who was placed under suspension for extorting two doctors of Rs 12.2 lakh after threatening with a Pocso case, was arrested on Sunday. The accused identified as Magidha Anna Christie was attached to the Guduvanchery All-Women Police Station (AWPS). She was placed under suspension on orders of Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 10.

A senior police officer said, “Magidha went into hiding the day she was suspended and an FIR was filed. A search was started to trace her. On Sunday, Maraimalai Nagar police, who registered the FIR, found her. She was arrested. After an inquiry, she will be remanded in judicial custody.”

The police said Magidha had allegedly threatened two doctors claiming that they had performed a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure on a minor girl without informing her parents. She then got Rs 12.2 lakh from two doctors, a government doctor who runs a private clinic and a private doctor. 

Magidha went to the doctors based on the allegations of a woman whose daughter was involved in a Pocso case. The girl had been allegedly kidnapped by a youth from the same locality. She was rescued and the youth was arrested under provisions of the Pocso Act. The girl was sent home with her parents. A few days after later, the girl’s mother made the allegations to the inspector.

Magidha was posted as a replacement after the then inspector of Guduvanchery AWPS Vijayalakshmi was suspended last month for allegedly creating a ruckus at an eatery. Three other women constables were also suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case AWPS FIR
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp