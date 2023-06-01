Home Cities Chennai

50 water tankers to stay off roads in Chennai today

Lorry operators complain of fewer trips than agreed upon; discussion on to resolve matter says metro water

Published: 01st June 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tanker lorries stationed at the filling station in Valluvar Kottam | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water supply in some parts of the city could be hit as the Chennai Metro Water Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association has declared a one-day strike on June 1.

R Senthil, deputy secretary of the association told TNIE, “Approximately 50 lorries take water from the Valluvar Kottam metro water filling point. These lorries supply water to Kodambakkam, T Nagar, RA Puram, Mandaveli, Triplicane, Greenways Road, and surrounding areas. Under the agreement, the metro water must provide each lorry with eight to 10 trips from the filling point. However, the lorries are struggling to even complete three trips per day. This issue has persisted for the past four months. Consequently, the supply of water in these areas has become difficult and to highlight this, the association will organise a strike on June 1.”

S Kesavaram, secretary of the tanker lorry contractors’ association, said the issue is not only in Valluvar Kottam, and urged the metro water to address it soon. Kesavaram also urged the water board to address the GPRS issue, which is causing problems due to technical glitches.

“The Metro Water Board is expected to settle payments to the tanker lorries through the electronic clearance service (ECS). On February 18, 2021, 450 lorries agreed with the metro water board, which is valid until February 17, 2024. However, the water board is yet to utilise the ECS and continues to issue cheques,” he further said.

A senior metro water official said, “Water is being supplied to tanker lorries at the Valluvar Kottam plant per the agreement. However, technical errors have recently impeded the process. Nonetheless, the tanker lorry owners have been duly informed about the situation, and discussions are currently underway to sort out this issue.

The official also acknowledged challenges associated with the ECS system, stating that work is on computerising the entire system. Once done, ECS will be implemented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp