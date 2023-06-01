50 water tankers to stay off roads in Chennai today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water supply in some parts of the city could be hit as the Chennai Metro Water Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association has declared a one-day strike on June 1.

R Senthil, deputy secretary of the association told TNIE, “Approximately 50 lorries take water from the Valluvar Kottam metro water filling point. These lorries supply water to Kodambakkam, T Nagar, RA Puram, Mandaveli, Triplicane, Greenways Road, and surrounding areas. Under the agreement, the metro water must provide each lorry with eight to 10 trips from the filling point. However, the lorries are struggling to even complete three trips per day. This issue has persisted for the past four months. Consequently, the supply of water in these areas has become difficult and to highlight this, the association will organise a strike on June 1.”

S Kesavaram, secretary of the tanker lorry contractors’ association, said the issue is not only in Valluvar Kottam, and urged the metro water to address it soon. Kesavaram also urged the water board to address the GPRS issue, which is causing problems due to technical glitches.

“The Metro Water Board is expected to settle payments to the tanker lorries through the electronic clearance service (ECS). On February 18, 2021, 450 lorries agreed with the metro water board, which is valid until February 17, 2024. However, the water board is yet to utilise the ECS and continues to issue cheques,” he further said.

A senior metro water official said, “Water is being supplied to tanker lorries at the Valluvar Kottam plant per the agreement. However, technical errors have recently impeded the process. Nonetheless, the tanker lorry owners have been duly informed about the situation, and discussions are currently underway to sort out this issue.

The official also acknowledged challenges associated with the ECS system, stating that work is on computerising the entire system. Once done, ECS will be implemented.

