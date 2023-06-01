To enhance green cover in city, CMDA inks pact with TNC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance green cover in the city under the Third Master Plan, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will join hands with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) India to implement ‘Greenprint for Chennai’.

An MoU to this effect was signed by Anshul Mishra, member-secretary, CMDA and Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran, managing director, TNC India, in the presence of housing secretary Apoorva, on Wednesday.

The focus will be to enhance the urban green cover, and protect rivers, waterbodies, and coastal wetlands. The greenprint will integrate natural infrastructure or blue-green infrastructure such as rivers, wetlands, open spaces, and green cover to mitigate the effects of climate change and rapid urbanisation and make the city water secure.

A release quoting Anshul Mishra said, “By combining CMDA’s expertise in urban development with TNC’s global and local knowledge in conservation and restoration of environmentally significant hotspots, we want to make Chennai a more progressive, inclusive, and global city and the city’s green infrastructure is central to that vision.”

Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran said such an integrated plan that prioritises ecosystem services along with the city’s development goals will be the first of its kind in India. With this initiative, TNC brings its global expertise of implementing similar projects in cities such as Cape Town, Melbourne, Santa Clara and Bridgeport and adapts it to the needs of Chennai.

The partnership will focus on integrating an eco-restoration-based approach into the urban planning structure with assistance in developing a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive Third Master Plan for Chennai. It also aims to accelerate the restoration of wetlands and watersheds by identifying vulnerable areas for conservation and proposing measures to mitigate the environmental impact of urbanisation and climate change.

CHENNAI: To enhance green cover in the city under the Third Master Plan, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will join hands with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) India to implement ‘Greenprint for Chennai’. An MoU to this effect was signed by Anshul Mishra, member-secretary, CMDA and Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran, managing director, TNC India, in the presence of housing secretary Apoorva, on Wednesday. The focus will be to enhance the urban green cover, and protect rivers, waterbodies, and coastal wetlands. The greenprint will integrate natural infrastructure or blue-green infrastructure such as rivers, wetlands, open spaces, and green cover to mitigate the effects of climate change and rapid urbanisation and make the city water secure.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A release quoting Anshul Mishra said, “By combining CMDA’s expertise in urban development with TNC’s global and local knowledge in conservation and restoration of environmentally significant hotspots, we want to make Chennai a more progressive, inclusive, and global city and the city’s green infrastructure is central to that vision.” Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran said such an integrated plan that prioritises ecosystem services along with the city’s development goals will be the first of its kind in India. With this initiative, TNC brings its global expertise of implementing similar projects in cities such as Cape Town, Melbourne, Santa Clara and Bridgeport and adapts it to the needs of Chennai. The partnership will focus on integrating an eco-restoration-based approach into the urban planning structure with assistance in developing a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive Third Master Plan for Chennai. It also aims to accelerate the restoration of wetlands and watersheds by identifying vulnerable areas for conservation and proposing measures to mitigate the environmental impact of urbanisation and climate change.