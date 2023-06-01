Traffic cops get eight new gadgets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal distributed eight modern gadgets worth Rs 98.62 lakh, including two interceptor vehicles, to the traffic police on Wednesday.

He said it is one of the initiatives under the Rs 10 crore budget from the Road Safety Fund. The police will also spend Rs 10 lakh on awareness under the road safety education scheme.

“We are collaborating with the corporation to educate school students on road safety and around 600 children will be involved in road traffic monitoring and similar events to create awareness about road safety every week,” said Commissioner Jiwal. The two interceptor vehicles have a 360-degree automatic number plate reading (ANPR) camera on the roof and are the first of its kind in South India.

Hi-tech cops

Two modern inceptor patrol vehicles.

Fifty breathalysers with SIM cards to transfer data directly to the police server

Eighty rotating tripod cameras to help in the live monitoring of traffic

Hundred blinker lights for barricades

A variable message sign (VMS) board at the Velachery-Vijayanagar junction

625 battens with lights

79 mobile megaphones

30 saw machines to tackle calamities

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal distributed eight modern gadgets worth Rs 98.62 lakh, including two interceptor vehicles, to the traffic police on Wednesday. He said it is one of the initiatives under the Rs 10 crore budget from the Road Safety Fund. The police will also spend Rs 10 lakh on awareness under the road safety education scheme. “We are collaborating with the corporation to educate school students on road safety and around 600 children will be involved in road traffic monitoring and similar events to create awareness about road safety every week,” said Commissioner Jiwal. The two interceptor vehicles have a 360-degree automatic number plate reading (ANPR) camera on the roof and are the first of its kind in South India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hi-tech cops Two modern inceptor patrol vehicles. Fifty breathalysers with SIM cards to transfer data directly to the police server Eighty rotating tripod cameras to help in the live monitoring of traffic Hundred blinker lights for barricades A variable message sign (VMS) board at the Velachery-Vijayanagar junction 625 battens with lights 79 mobile megaphones 30 saw machines to tackle calamities