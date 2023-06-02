Demands met: Chennai Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association calls off strike 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association called off the strike after the Chennai Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) reopened its water filling points near Valluvar Kottam on Thursday.

The decision to resume operations was announced by the association president, PS Sundaram. He highlighted “the prolonged closure of a couple of filling points at the site, which was causing severe disruptions for the last four months.

Instead of completing their usual eight trips, the lorries were only able to manage three or four trips, causing delays and inconvenience. Additionally, long queues at the filling also inconvenienced the general public.” The association had repeatedly appealed to the CMWSSB to reopen the closed filling points but to no avail. Frustrated by this, the association called for a one-day strike on Thursday.

However, the strike was called off after CMWSSB officials agreed to reopen the filling points. Normalcy has been restored, Sundaram confirmed. Manivanan, a member of the association, raised concerns over the delayed payment process by CMWSSB. According to the agreed-upon terms, the metro water board is required to settle payments within 15 days. However, the board consistently exceeds this time limit, often taking more than 45 days to clear bills.

Manivanan said, “The contractors received their last payment on April 16, and more than three bills remain unsettled. The delay in payment has affected their livelihood. Responding to these concerns, a senior CMWSSB official told TNIE, “Works, including computerisation are currently underway. It is expected that the works will be completed by July-end, after which the bill settlement process will be streamlined.”

