Police official in Chennai takes seized bike on a spin for four years, suspended

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a sub-inspector who allegedly rode a bike that was seized in 2019 for four years has been suspended. The incident came to light when the bike owner, Sivabalan, was summoned to the Chithamur police station to collect the bike recently.

The bike was seized after it was involved in a fatal accident in 2019, said the police. When Sivabalan came to the police station to take possession of his bike, he was shocked to see there was no number plate and the vehicle looked worn out.

The bike was only about four months old when it was seized, said Sivabalan. Since then Sivabalan was in touch with SI Backthavachalam, the accused. The inspector would often tell Sivabalan that an investigation was going on and the bike could not be handed over. Interestingly, Sivabalan had seen the inspector use his bike many times in the past.

Speaking to the media, Sivabalan said, “One day out of the blue, SI Backthavachalam called me and asked me to collect the motorbike. When I reached the police station, I found there was no number plate on my vehicle. The bike was new when the accident happened. Now, all the bike parts are rusted and replaced. I confirmed it was my vehicle with the chassis number.”

Sivabalan complained to the SP’s office. Chengalpattu SP V Sai Praneeth said SI Backthavachalam, attached to the intelligence unit, was then suspended. “Investigations are on and necessary departmental action will be taken against the police officer,” said SP Praneeth.

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a sub-inspector who allegedly rode a bike that was seized in 2019 for four years has been suspended. The incident came to light when the bike owner, Sivabalan, was summoned to the Chithamur police station to collect the bike recently. The bike was seized after it was involved in a fatal accident in 2019, said the police. When Sivabalan came to the police station to take possession of his bike, he was shocked to see there was no number plate and the vehicle looked worn out. The bike was only about four months old when it was seized, said Sivabalan. Since then Sivabalan was in touch with SI Backthavachalam, the accused. The inspector would often tell Sivabalan that an investigation was going on and the bike could not be handed over. Interestingly, Sivabalan had seen the inspector use his bike many times in the past.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to the media, Sivabalan said, “One day out of the blue, SI Backthavachalam called me and asked me to collect the motorbike. When I reached the police station, I found there was no number plate on my vehicle. The bike was new when the accident happened. Now, all the bike parts are rusted and replaced. I confirmed it was my vehicle with the chassis number.” Sivabalan complained to the SP’s office. Chengalpattu SP V Sai Praneeth said SI Backthavachalam, attached to the intelligence unit, was then suspended. “Investigations are on and necessary departmental action will be taken against the police officer,” said SP Praneeth.