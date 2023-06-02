SIM-swap scam: Three Nigerians held in Chennai for swindling Rs 17.30 lakh from bank account

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three Nigerians, who allegedly swindled Rs 17.30 lakh by hacking into a private company in Chennai on Wednesday. The fraudsters sent a phishing email to the company and looted money with the SIM swap technique within four hours. They were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday, said the police.

The accused were identified as K Yusuf Olalekan (30), O Opeolu Peter (41) and O Oluebube James (25). They were arrested on charges including cheating, impersonation, forgery, and two sections of the IT Act. The money belongs to a private tile showroom, which noticed money was debited from their account and informed the bank. The general manager of the private bank complained to the cybercrime cell of the CCB. Police, after an investigation, found that a phishing email was opened by an employee.

Cybercrime wing inspector T Vinoth Kumar told TNIE, “All mobile networks, while providing SIM cards to private companies also give them a bunch of dummy cards. Like mobile banking, companies can change the numbers on dummy SIM cards. After gaining entry into the system, the fraudsters blocked the company’s SIM card and created a duplicate with a dummy SIM card.” Police traced the three Nigerians based on the money they withdrew from ATMs.

