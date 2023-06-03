Home Cities Chennai

Buses bound for Andhra Pradesh to enter Madhavaram bus terminus

Sources said the change aims to address the inconvenience faced by commuters who had to wait at the bus stop on GNT road to board buses bound for AP. 

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Starting June 4, buses bound for northern parts of Chennai, as well as border towns in TN and Andhra Pradesh in Tiruvallur district from Koyambedu will enter the Madhavaram bus terminus instead of stopping at the Madhavaram roundabout.

TNSTC Villupuram division has revealed the decision regarding the change in the bus operation following an inspection of the Madhavaram bus terminus by transport secretary K Phanindra Reddy on Thursday. Sources said the change aims to address the inconvenience faced by commuters who had to wait at the bus stop on GNT road to board buses bound for AP. 

The buses operating on 10 specific routes from Koyambedu to various destinations, such as to Sunnambukulam (90A), Annamalaicheri (90A/A), Thervai (113A/A), Placepalayam (101A/A), Sathiyavedu (112A/A), Puttur (125A), Kallur (19B), Madharpakkam (131A/A), Maiyur (79I) and Mukkarampakkam (79V) will make stops at the Madhavaram bus stand, said a statement.  A TNSTC official said, “The footfall at Madhavaram bus terminus is being studied. We are taking steps to increase the patronage on buses bound for the northern parts, specifically AP.

