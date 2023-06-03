Home Cities Chennai

South-bound buses from Kilambakkam by end of July

Published: 03rd June 2023

The soon-to-be inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the Kilambakkam bus terminus set to be inaugurated soon, discussions are on to shift the entire south-bound buses from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam. The managing directors of TNSTC and SETC have been asked to prepare a detailed plan to shift operations. The shifting will happen in a phased manner, said sources.

It is estimated that around 2,000 southbound buses are operating from Koyambedu bus terminus, which is likely to move to Kilambakkam. These include SETC buses, state transport corporation buses and omnibuses.

So, after the Kilambakkam terminus is inaugurated, Koyambedu bus terminus will be operating only west-bound buses till the Kuthambakkam bus terminus is ready by next year. The bus terminus will also continue to cater to MTC buses, sources added.

With the buses being shifted to Kilambakkam, there are likely to be connectivity issues for commuters as the skywalk linking the bus terminus with the proposed suburban station is likely to open only next year. This would result in commuters having to depend on taxis and MTC buses. The plan to link the bus terminus with the Metro also could take years as funds have to be earmarked for the project.

The Rs 393.74 crore Kilambakkam bus terminus has been delayed as works have been pending. It was planned to be opened this month marking the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, whose 100th birthday falls next year. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority chairman and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE)  P K Sekarbabu has said that the opening of the bus terminus could be delayed and may be ready only by July-end.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to open a police station within the Kilambakkam bus terminus. A site measuring 1,275 square feet has been identified for the police station. However, sources said that currently a temporary accommodation has been identified to an extent of 400 square feet within the bus terminus and suitable instructions have been provided to officials to coordinate with CMDA for logistic support.

