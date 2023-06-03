Home Cities Chennai

Woman sleeping under parked car in Chennai run over, driver booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A woman platform dweller was crushed to death by a car after the driver failed to notice she was sleeping near the vehicle, said the police. The incident took place in Parrys on Thursday morning. 
The identity of the woman in her 40s is not yet known, said the police. The car driver, Thamizharasan (24) is from Ramanathapuram district. On Wednesday night, he had parked his vehicle on the roadside on Linghi Chetty Road in Parrys Corner. 

“On Thursday morning, when he reversed the car, he realised he had run over someone,” said a senior police officer. When he checked, Thamizharasan found a woman underneath the car. On information, North Beach police reached the spot and the ambulance crew declared the woman dead. The body of the woman was sent to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. 

After sifting through CCTV footage, police confirmed the driver’s version. They said on Wednesday night, a man was sleeping near the car and when he woke up and left, the victim, who was asleep nearby, rolled over inadvertently near the rear tyre. Thamizharasan did not notice the woman and reversed the vehicle, killing the woman on the spot. Thamizharasan was booked and an investigation is on.

