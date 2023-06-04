Home Cities Chennai

Couple among eight held for peddling drugs in Chennai

The Madipakkam police, on information, nabbed S Silambarasan, 24, from Puzhuthivakkam graveyard where he was allegedly distributing ganja.

Published: 04th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In four separate incidents, the city police arrested eight people including a couple and seized 7.9kg of ganja, ganja chocolates and painkiller tablets from them on Friday.The Royapettah police arrested G Rohith, 20, with 5kg of ganja during a vehicle check on TPK Road in Royapettah.

The Madipakkam police, on information, nabbed S Silambarasan, 24, from Puzhuthivakkam graveyard where he was allegedly distributing ganja. The police seized 2.2 kg ganja from him.Similarly, based on information, the police raided a house at Chandrasekar Nagar in Kodungaiyur and seized 200gm of ganja and arrested A Ranjithkumar, 27, and his wife R Amuthavalli, 25.

On information from the couple, the police arrested M Arun, 21, and K Arulraj, 23, while they were selling painkiller tablets to college students. The police seized 250 painkiller tablets.The Flower Bazaar police arrested I Abhishek Patel, 20, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, while selling ganja near Raja Annamalai hall in Parrys corner. The police seized 200gm of ganja and 300gm of ganja chocolate from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp