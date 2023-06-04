Couple among eight held for peddling drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: In four separate incidents, the city police arrested eight people including a couple and seized 7.9kg of ganja, ganja chocolates and painkiller tablets from them on Friday.The Royapettah police arrested G Rohith, 20, with 5kg of ganja during a vehicle check on TPK Road in Royapettah.
The Madipakkam police, on information, nabbed S Silambarasan, 24, from Puzhuthivakkam graveyard where he was allegedly distributing ganja. The police seized 2.2 kg ganja from him.Similarly, based on information, the police raided a house at Chandrasekar Nagar in Kodungaiyur and seized 200gm of ganja and arrested A Ranjithkumar, 27, and his wife R Amuthavalli, 25.
On information from the couple, the police arrested M Arun, 21, and K Arulraj, 23, while they were selling painkiller tablets to college students. The police seized 250 painkiller tablets.The Flower Bazaar police arrested I Abhishek Patel, 20, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, while selling ganja near Raja Annamalai hall in Parrys corner. The police seized 200gm of ganja and 300gm of ganja chocolate from him.