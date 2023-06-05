Don’t Leaf! It’s just a date!

Maithreyi S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Close your eyes. Let me paint a picture for you. You and your partner are standing on Marina Beach. The sun is about to set behind you, and the wind is in your hair. You inhale, breathing in the quintessential, salty air of Marina that reminds you of home. You look towards your partner who is smiling softly at you.

You spread out your arms like Rose from The Titanic, determined to be the main character for that day, when suddenly, a body bumps into your hand, shattering that MC fantasy.

You open your eyes. Walking in front of you is a couple, and walking in front of them is another couple, and in front of them, another! You start to notice the pattern. Then you turn around, hoping to catch a glimpse of the orange sun at least, when you notice a family behind you, dragging along a small child throwing a fit about his spilled ice-cream cone that lays dangerously close to where your feet are.

Your partner looks around, uncomfortable at the noise that suddenly registers in your ears. Suddenly all you can think is, “What can a person do to have a date and enjoy nature in peace here?”

Well, fret not about your pretty picture. This World Environment Day, here are five places where you can go either alone or with your loved ones to enjoy nature and a quiet date.

Theosophical Society

A walk along the Huddleston Gardens at the Theosophical Society is sure to put you and your partner in a wonderful mood. Aruna Sivasubramanian, a regular visitor to the society says, “Oh! It’s a wonderful place to have a walk around and observe the nature around you. Don’t forget to carry a cap though! Since it is open only for a few hours at a time, you need to plan when to go to the society.” And from my side, in addition to wearing a cap, please apply sunscreen as well!

In terms of the areas to visit, Aruna suggests visiting the Adyar Aala Maram, or the Adyar Banyan Tree. “I think it is around 400 years old or so. And you can usually see so many birds, insects, and small wild animals making its branches and roots their homes. It’s a wonderful place for nature lovers to visit.” She also suggests the Adyar Library for bookworms who wish to go explore the rich literature and history of the theosophical society.

So, today, whether you go on alone, or on a date, or with your family, The Theosophical Society is a wonderful place to visit.

Timing: 9.30 am-12.30 pm. 2.30 pm-5.30 pm

Muttukadu Boat house

Our very own Muttukadu Lake on ECR has multiple, fun water sports activities to cool off during the summer. With an entry fee of just `10, Krishnamurthy says, “There are multiple boat rides which are three-seaters and four-seaters for families to enjoy their ride on the lake. Other rides like motor boat rides, and Kuduppu Padagu or rowboats, and street boats are also there.” Asked about the optimal time to visit, Krishnamurthy says, “The ideal time would be during the high tide, where you can see the fish, and the water is usually wonderful. Otherwise, the water is usually murky and coloured with the soil.” For people who want to experience a new ride, Krishnamurthy suggests the aqua cycle, a ride perfect for two people.

Muttukadu Boat House is ideal for couples who wish to add a little sportiness to their dates, and at the same time, enjoy a memorable World Environment Day.

Timing: 9 am- 6 pm

Entry fees: Rs 10 (each ride has a separate fee)

Raindrop Boat House

Similar to Muttukadu Boat House, the Raindrop Boat House in Mudaliarkuppam on ECR is a beautiful site to enjoy the backwaters of Chennai. Krishnamurthy, a Tamil Nadu State Tourism officer, says that there are boat rides available here too. “Rides like kayaking, banana boats and motor boats are available. The boats sometimes drop the guests to the Beach Island which is a little further away from Mudaliyar Kuppam where they can enjoy their stay.” According to Krishnamurthy, the Tamil Nadu tourism department has endeavoured to make sure that the beach stays clean. He says, “The beach is eco-friendly, and no plastics are allowed. Even for eatables. Paper cups and other eco-friendly utensils are provided to the people who wish to eat in the stalls there.”

Timings: 10 am-6 pm

Broken Bridge

Aditya Ramakrishnan, a student and avid nature enthusiast, says, “The Broken Bridge Beach in Besant Nagar is a wonderful place to visit during the high tides. The sunset is magnificent and if you want to explore the wildlife, there are often ghost crabs that scuttle about. Also when you are going on a date, make sure to give your partner cool sea shells that you can find on the shores of the beach.”

So, with these amazing places in Chennai in mind, go visit these sites and unleash your dreams of becoming a “wildlife” explorer! And keep the romance alive, whether in your love life, or simply the way you see life.

The Blue Flag Beach

The Blue Flag Beach in Kovalam is a beautiful seaside to visit for people who want to spend quiet time away from the crowd. Krishnamurthy says, “This beach is the only Blue Flag Beach in Tamil Nadu, and only ten beaches like this are there in the entire of India! This beach is one of the most environmentally friendly one I’ve seen. With the electricity being provided by solar panels, the water is recycled and used for the plants, the garbage is separated and recycled, and the forest department holds events to clean and maintain the beach, and volunteers help out.”

Speaking about facilities that the beach provides, Krishnamurthy says, “The toilets are disabled-friendly, and are regularly maintained. There are also multiple snack counters, which serve food in eco-friendly packaging. No plastics are allowed on this beach. There is a safety zone on the beach where people are allowed to enter the water to take a bath. There are lifeguards present. A first aid centre, a safety row, and a nurse’s station are present and working at all times. Overall, it is a very safe place for families and children to come and have a fun time.”

Entry fee: Rs 20 (does not apply to parking fees)

Elliot’s Beach

S MRITI Mahesh, a nature photographer, says, “Elliot’s Beach may be a place to go for a walk if you want a low-key date which involves being surrounded by nature. I’d suggest visiting the beach before 6.30 am if you plan on searching for the intertidal life, because the heat often gets unbearable after sunrise. But if you do plan on going, keep in mind the high tide timings. You don’t want what you’re looking for to get submerged in the high tide.”

Then you turn around, hoping to catch a glimpse of the orange sun at least, when you notice a family behind you, dragging along a small child throwing a fit about his spilled ice-cream cone that lays dangerously close to where your feet are. Your partner looks around, uncomfortable at the noise that suddenly registers in your ears. Suddenly all you can think is, "What can a person do to have a date and enjoy nature in peace here?" Well, fret not about your pretty picture. This World Environment Day, here are five places where you can go either alone or with your loved ones to enjoy nature and a quiet date. Theosophical Society A walk along the Huddleston Gardens at the Theosophical Society is sure to put you and your partner in a wonderful mood. Aruna Sivasubramanian, a regular visitor to the society says, "Oh! It's a wonderful place to have a walk around and observe the nature around you. 