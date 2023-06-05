Home Cities Chennai

NIRF 2023: IIT Madras occupies top spot for 5th consecutive year; IISc Bengaluru 'best university'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras continued to bag the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, according to the Ministry of Education.

IISc Bengaluru has bagged the second spot in the "overall" category followed by IIT Delhi.

Delhi University's Miranda House and Hindu College have bagged the first and second spot among colleges followed by Presidency College, Chennai.

IISc Bengaluru has been ranked as the best institution for research, while IIT Kanpur has been ranked the best for innovation.

Among the management colleges, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has been ranked at the top followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.

In pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad has been ranked first.

Jamia Hamdard and BITS Pilani have been ranked at the second and third spot, respectively.

Similarly for law, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru followed by the National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad have figured in the ranking.

