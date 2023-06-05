On the fast track: Bengaluru-based Shreyas conquers motorcycle racing at young age

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who can, do, those who can’t, talk about it.” These were the words of broadcasting legend Murray Walker in reference to motorsports in general. But perhaps it better applies to motorcycle racing. A convergence of adrenaline, skill and much bravado, motorcycle racing is not only an exciting sport, but is among the most dangerous ones. But for anyone looking at 12-year-old Shreyas Hareesh’s racing record so far, the sport would seem like a cakewalk.

Currently preparing for the upcoming FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing championship (FMSCI-INMRC) – the premier racing championship in the country – Bengaluru-based Shreyas’s achievements in a span of just four years are beyond impressive – the first Indian MiniGP champion, and runner-up in rookie class at the FMSCI-INMRC 2022.

Despite his age, Shreyas’s success at the rookie category in the previous season of MSCI-INMRC meant he has earned a promotion to the pro-stock category for this season. Rather than being intimidated by the prospect of racing against experienced riders, Shreyas exudes a quiet confidence. “I’m confident about racing in pro stock, because I always looked up to racing against the big boys. Having waited so long, it’s now finally time. I’m hoping it will be a good place to learn at,” he adds.

In preparation for the season, Shreyas underwent a rigorous training programme in Valencia, Spain. Once the training finished, his father Hareesh Parandhaman decided to enter him into a round of the MiniVelocity Spanish Cup earlier this month. Amid initial apprehensions from Shreyas’s trainer, he was entered into the race as wild card and with a rental bike. Despite a strong qualifying, he was relegated into last place following grid penalties (his rental bike didn’t meet homologated standards). Nevertheless, the Bengaluru youngster managed to outpace much of the Spanish riders in the two races that weekend, climbing back to take P5 and P4 positions, respectively.

The first round of FMSCI-INMRC at Tamil Nadu (round 1 in Coimbatore and Chennai) was held over the weekend. Shreyas believes his experience in Valencia will come in handy for all upcoming events. “The training in Spain helped me improve my riding technique, both in body position and braking. Also the Valencia race weekend helped me sample the level of competition internationally. Now I’ll be able to practise at the same level. I’m expecting a challenging championship since I will be up against some of the best in the category. But I am hoping I will be able to apply my training and learn,” he shares.

One of the key strengths that has made Shreyas such a force through his career has to do with his skill under braking. An aggressive style that helps him take lines that his competitors struggle to emulate has allowed him to scythe through the field during races. “I grew up believing that a rider’s technique is what makes them fast rather than the bike. So I try to give my best every time I’m on the track, but I think I perform better during races when I’m most under pressure,” he concludes.

CHENNAI: Those who can, do, those who can’t, talk about it.” These were the words of broadcasting legend Murray Walker in reference to motorsports in general. But perhaps it better applies to motorcycle racing. A convergence of adrenaline, skill and much bravado, motorcycle racing is not only an exciting sport, but is among the most dangerous ones. But for anyone looking at 12-year-old Shreyas Hareesh’s racing record so far, the sport would seem like a cakewalk. Currently preparing for the upcoming FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing championship (FMSCI-INMRC) – the premier racing championship in the country – Bengaluru-based Shreyas’s achievements in a span of just four years are beyond impressive – the first Indian MiniGP champion, and runner-up in rookie class at the FMSCI-INMRC 2022. Despite his age, Shreyas’s success at the rookie category in the previous season of MSCI-INMRC meant he has earned a promotion to the pro-stock category for this season. Rather than being intimidated by the prospect of racing against experienced riders, Shreyas exudes a quiet confidence. “I’m confident about racing in pro stock, because I always looked up to racing against the big boys. Having waited so long, it’s now finally time. I’m hoping it will be a good place to learn at,” he adds. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In preparation for the season, Shreyas underwent a rigorous training programme in Valencia, Spain. Once the training finished, his father Hareesh Parandhaman decided to enter him into a round of the MiniVelocity Spanish Cup earlier this month. Amid initial apprehensions from Shreyas’s trainer, he was entered into the race as wild card and with a rental bike. Despite a strong qualifying, he was relegated into last place following grid penalties (his rental bike didn’t meet homologated standards). Nevertheless, the Bengaluru youngster managed to outpace much of the Spanish riders in the two races that weekend, climbing back to take P5 and P4 positions, respectively. The first round of FMSCI-INMRC at Tamil Nadu (round 1 in Coimbatore and Chennai) was held over the weekend. Shreyas believes his experience in Valencia will come in handy for all upcoming events. “The training in Spain helped me improve my riding technique, both in body position and braking. Also the Valencia race weekend helped me sample the level of competition internationally. Now I’ll be able to practise at the same level. I’m expecting a challenging championship since I will be up against some of the best in the category. But I am hoping I will be able to apply my training and learn,” he shares. One of the key strengths that has made Shreyas such a force through his career has to do with his skill under braking. An aggressive style that helps him take lines that his competitors struggle to emulate has allowed him to scythe through the field during races. “I grew up believing that a rider’s technique is what makes them fast rather than the bike. So I try to give my best every time I’m on the track, but I think I perform better during races when I’m most under pressure,” he concludes.