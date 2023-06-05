Home Cities Chennai

SC/ST Act case dropped against Chennai's Rohini theatre after viewers provide MBC certificate

They were booked under section 341 (wrongfully restraining) of the IPC and provisions of the SC/ST Act. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the case where two employees of a movie theatre in Chennai were booked for allegedly not allowing members of the Narikurava community to enter the theatre to watch a movie, the police removed the provisions of the SC/ST Act after the people provided an MBC certificate.

Only section 341 of the IPC is in the FIR, the police said. On March 30, the CMBT police booked M Ramalingam and C Kumaresan for allegedly not allowing members of the Narikurava community from entering the cinema hall despite them having proper tickets. They were booked under section 341 (wrongfully restraining) of the IPC and provisions of the SC/ST Act. 

However, a senior police officer said, “The people who were denied entry had an MBC certificate with them. Therefore, the SC/ST Act provisions that were invoked have been dropped. Only section 341 will remain in the FIR. The charge sheet will be filed on Monday.”

The case
On March 30, CMBT police booked M Ramalingam and C Kumaresan for not allowing members of the Narikurava community from entering the cinema hall despite them having proper tickets

