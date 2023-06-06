Cop falls into roadside pit near Ponneri, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old head constable, who was attached to the police control room, was killed in an accident near Ponneri. The police said he had stopped his bike and tried to make a turn when he allegedly lost control and fell into a roadside pit.

The man was identified as Kamal Dasan of Thiruayarpadi. On Sunday evening, Kamal was on his way to Kattavur from Ponneri on his bike.

Whe he was near Guduvanchery, he turned his bike to make way for a vehicle and allegedly lost control of the bike and fell into a pit. Passersby rushed him to Ponneri GH, where he was declared dead.

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old head constable, who was attached to the police control room, was killed in an accident near Ponneri. The police said he had stopped his bike and tried to make a turn when he allegedly lost control and fell into a roadside pit. The man was identified as Kamal Dasan of Thiruayarpadi. On Sunday evening, Kamal was on his way to Kattavur from Ponneri on his bike. Whe he was near Guduvanchery, he turned his bike to make way for a vehicle and allegedly lost control of the bike and fell into a pit. Passersby rushed him to Ponneri GH, where he was declared dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });