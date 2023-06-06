Home Cities Chennai

Cop falls into roadside pit near Ponneri, dies

The man was identified as Kamal Dasan of Thiruayarpadi. On Sunday evening, Kamal was on his way to Kattavur from Ponneri on his bike.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 44-year-old head constable, who was attached to the police control room, was killed in an accident near Ponneri. The police said he had stopped his bike and tried to make a turn when he allegedly lost control and fell into a roadside pit.

Whe he was near Guduvanchery, he turned his bike to make way for a vehicle  and allegedly lost control of the bike and fell into a pit. Passersby rushed him to Ponneri GH, where he was declared dead.

