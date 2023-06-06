Home Cities Chennai

Tuning into thematic concert on Thyagaraja kritis

The presenter, V Parthasarathy, led the programme in such a way that a healthy competition existed between these artistes in rendition of the kritis.

Published: 06th June 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

By K V Vasudevan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Under the aegis of Ambattur Vishakha Irai Isai Peravai Trust, a thematic concert, ‘Sri Shiva Rama Krishna Darshan’, was presented by VLV Sudarshan and his team of artistes recently. Prior to that, Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna kritis were rendered by the same artistes in connection with the 23rd annual celebrations of the trust.

Artistes who took part in the programme were honoured and felicitated by the organisers with a title ‘Iyal Isai kainkarya sironmani’ and a memento of Mahaperiyava’s Padhuka was presented to all the vidwans. The thematic ‘Siva Rama Krishna Darshan’ concert began with the kriti ‘Nadatanumanisam’ based on the ragam Chittaranjani. Later, Thyagaraja’s kritis on Lord Shiva, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were rendered by Calcutta Sankar, Sudharsan and Sridhar Neelkantan respectively. 

The presenter, V Parthasarathy, led the programme in such a way that a healthy competition existed between these artistes in rendition of the kritis. Apt explanation was given to rev up the programme. 

VL Kumar on the violin not only accompanied but also extended moral support to the vocal artistes. Two kritis each on Lord Shiva, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna were rendered in two rounds. Sankar sang ‘Shiva Shiva Enaradha’ in Pantuvarali, ‘Devadhi Deva’ in Sindhunamakriya. Sudarshan sang ‘Kanukontini’ in Bilahari and ‘Giripai’ in Sahana.

Likewise, Sridhar sang ‘Vasudevayani’ in Kalyani and ‘Ganamurthe’ in Ganamurthi. ‘Evarani’ in the ragam Devamruthavarshini was sung to drive home the point that though Thyagaraja created kritis on various Gods like Shiva, Vishnu and so on, he viewed all in one as Rama, a great avatar in Kaliyuga.  

Several vidwans rendered Thyagaraja’s kritis as part of the festival

When the bunch rendered ‘Ma-jeevamu’ and ‘Ra-Jeevamu’ lines in the charanam of the kriti, they highlighted these jeevaakshras ‘Ma’ with panchaakshara and ‘Ri’ with Ashtaakshara mantras. Vijendran on the mridangam and DV Venkatasubramaniam on the ghatam presented a scintillating thani as the finale. 

RECOGNISING ARTISTES
Artistes who took part in the programme were honoured and felicitated by the organisers with a title ‘Iyal Isai kainkarya sironmani’ and a memento of Mahaperiyava’s Padhuka was presented to all the vidwans. The thematic ‘Siva Rama Krishna Darshan’ concert began with the kriti ‘Nadatanumanisam’ based on the ragam Chitharanjani .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambattur Vishakha Irai Isai Peravai Trust Sri Shiva Rama Krishna Darshan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp