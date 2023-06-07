A record-breaking splash

siddanth Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Danush S broke the state record for 100m breastroke in the recently concluded Senior State Aquatic Championship 2023 in Chennai. The local star, whose presence can simply be felt and guessed by the familiar scent of chlorine, has come a long way from taking his first steps towards swimming as a two-year-old.

It all began when the consulting doctors prescribed the sport as a solution to treat his asthma condition. From getting into the pool for treatment, Danush, slowly and steadily, started training professionally, taking part in various competitions. Today, he is one of the top swimmers in the state, competing against the very best across the country.

A product of the ACES Academy, the 23-year-old bested his competitors under the blistering summer heat to set a new record time of 1:03:81 in the 100m breastroke category, beating the previous record time of 1.04.8 set by Danush himself. While he is happy about his overall performance, Danush is not too happy about the result in the 50m breastroke. “I felt I could have achieved a better result there,” he says.

Crediting his mother for the records and the success, he said that she is his biggest source of inspiration. “I wouldn’t be in the position that I am without my mother. I owe everything to her. She’s the one who constantly pushed me, reassured me on my bad days that the dream of becoming a professional swimmer is a dream worth pursuing.”

Danush is very much in his early days and has still a long way to go in the sport, but he has already established himself as a role model to the young swimmers in the state. He considers this as one of the benefits of being a professional swimmer. “Being looked upto, especially when it comes to breastroke is a feeling I definitely cherish.

Also, you get a name for yourself as a swimmer representing your state and it’s not a privilege every person gets.” Despite the privileges that come with the sport, Danush believes that being a professional swimmer comes with its own difficult lifestyle and sacrifices.

“The hardest thing I’ve had to sacrifice is family time. All you do is swim 24/7 and this doesn’t leave you time to have a social life, or hobbies. But in the end if these sacrifices are worth it, they don’t feel like sacrifices at all. I’m glad to say that that has been my case.”

His next assignment — the National Swimming Meet, which is a different ball game altogether — takes place on July 2, 2023 in Hyderabad. Danush believes that it will ultimately come down to his training and to being specific to the events he will be competing in. “Body fat training programmes will also be key,” he added.

In a world where records mean a lot, especially in sports, Danush, who might just set another record at the national meet, does not give into this hype. “Records are meant to be broken. It’s just numbers and purely an indicator that a swimmer is getting faster,” he signed off.

