Home Cities Chennai

Brain dead woman saves four lives

They can also live longer and have better outcomes than those who depend on dialysis or other treatments.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Organ donation is a noble act that can save multiple lives. However, there is a shortage of organs available for transplant, and many people die waiting for a suitable donor. That is why it is important to create awareness for the public regarding organ donation and encourage more people to register as donors.

One inspiring example is the case of a brain dead woman aged 54 years who donated her organs last week. The liver, kidneys and lungs were harvested by the multi organ transplant centre at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. The family of the donor agreed to donate her organs, which gave a new lease of life to four individuals.

The hospital extended its gratitude to the donor family for the noble act amid their grief. By donating her organs, the woman saved the lives of four people. Organ recipients can return to normal activities, be more physically active, and pursue their interests more fully. 

They can also live longer and have better outcomes than those who depend on dialysis or other treatments. Moreover, organ donation can also benefit the donor family by aiding in the grief process and giving them a sense of consolation and purpose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp