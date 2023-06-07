Brain dead woman saves four lives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Organ donation is a noble act that can save multiple lives. However, there is a shortage of organs available for transplant, and many people die waiting for a suitable donor. That is why it is important to create awareness for the public regarding organ donation and encourage more people to register as donors.

One inspiring example is the case of a brain dead woman aged 54 years who donated her organs last week. The liver, kidneys and lungs were harvested by the multi organ transplant centre at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. The family of the donor agreed to donate her organs, which gave a new lease of life to four individuals.

The hospital extended its gratitude to the donor family for the noble act amid their grief. By donating her organs, the woman saved the lives of four people. Organ recipients can return to normal activities, be more physically active, and pursue their interests more fully.

They can also live longer and have better outcomes than those who depend on dialysis or other treatments. Moreover, organ donation can also benefit the donor family by aiding in the grief process and giving them a sense of consolation and purpose.

