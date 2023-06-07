Four policewomen suspended after refusing to pay bill and creating ruckus in eatery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four policewomen, including the inspector and the head constable, attached to the Guduvanchery All Women Police Station were placed under suspension for allegedly creating a ruckus in an eatery at Padappai and refusing to pay the bill.

Based on the complaint from the eatery’s owner and after analyzing CCTV footage there, Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj ordered their suspension. A departmental enquiry is on.

According to police sources, The four people were identified as Inspector Vijayalakshmi, Head Constable Jayamala, and two other constables Kausalya and Aishwarya.

The source said that the four policewomen had gone to an eatery near Padappai and had juices and snacks.

After eating, instead of paying the bill, the four of them started arguing with the cashier there.

They refused to pay the bill and started creating a ruckus.

When the cashier contacted the eatery owner the cops argued with the owner over the phone. They, then, left the spot without paying the bill.

After a few days, the eatery owner lodged a police complaint at Manimangalam police station regarding the incident.

