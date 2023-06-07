Spotlight on robotics at CURI Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : CURI Hospital conducted a three-day event to create awareness on robotic surgery. On the first day, June 2, an awareness and live demonstration of the Da Vinci Robot was done for college students and staff members. On the second day, a CME programme was conducted for urologists and post graduates in association with Madras Urological Association. The surgeons demonstrated how the robot works and its advantages over laparoscopy and open surgery.

This event helped give hands-on training on robotic stimulator. On the last day a public awareness programme was conducted where Akhila Srinivasan, director, Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd, was the chief guest. Cancer survivors who underwent robotic surgery also spoke about their experience and rehabilitation.

Chennai Urology and Robotics Institute (CURI) Hospital is a 75-bedded super-specialty hospital started in December 2018, in OMR, dedicated to the treatment of renal diseases, offering the very best in patient care in urology, nephrology, uro gynecology and uro oncology. Headed by one of India’s senior and respected urologist, Dr PB Sivaraman and an experienced robotic surgeon, Dr Ananthkrishnan, CURI Hospital is a premier institute for treatment of renal diseases and has successfully completed more than 600 robotic surgeries. It is also a kidney transplant centre and one of the first hospitals in India to pioneer transperineal biopsy and uroLift procedure in treatment of BPH.

CURI is one of the first stand-alone, single robotic surgeon hospital team, equipped with the latest in technology and medical expertise. It was built on the core values of absolute integrity in patient care, empathy, affordability and making available the most recent advancement in medical technology to our people. We also believe that patient care does not end with the surgery. Through social initiatives like Indian Prostate Cancer Foundation, Prostate Cancer Support Group, Dialysis Support Group, The Dementia Care Foundation and Renal Diet at the patient’s door step, they have hand-held the patients through their recovery phase.

CURI Hospital celebrates the successful completion of 600+ robotic surgeries. It also to celebrate our patients who have boldly fought cancer and have and have been an encouragement for us to do even better.

To encourage and educate the future robotic surgeons, CURI Hospital Robotic Urologic Surgery Fellowship was launched in 2020 as a mark of their first anniversary. This fellowship programme provides hands-on training to mould surgeons in the various aspects of robotic urologic surgery. CURI Hospital has been recognised as a training centre for Vattikutti Fellowship in Urology.

