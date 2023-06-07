Surprise showers bring relief to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though heat wave-like conditions continued to cause discomfort for the people of Chennai throughout the day, a sharp spell of rain in the evening did help bring down temperatures. Nungambakkam recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall. Other areas also received sporadic rainfall.

On Tuesday, the Nungambakkam weather station clocked 42.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees above normal and the fifth hottest day ever recorded in June. The Meenambakkam station also breached 42 degrees.

Overall in Tamil Nadu, Chennai recorded the highest daytime temperature on Tuesday. The regional meteorological centre said the city may experience similar weather conditions for a few more days. The forecast for the next two days says, “The sky condition is likely to remain partly cloudy. Light/moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 40-41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 29-30 degrees.”

