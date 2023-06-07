Teen dies after falling from terrace in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy fell to death from the terrace of a two-storey building in Choolaimedu, allegedly while he was chasing a kite. The boy slipped and fell when he was trying to jump from the terrace of his house to the terrace adjacent to his house. The boy was identified as D Prasanna of Bharathiyar Salai. On Monday evening, he was playing with his friends on his house’s terrace. While playing, they spotted a kite and they decided to get it. All of them began running after it.

Some of them jumped from Prasanna’s terrace to a nearby terrace. Prasanna too tried to join them. As he was trying to jump from his terrace, he slipped and fell to the ground and sustained grievous injuries, said the police.

On hearing his cries, the parents rushed to the spot and found Prasanna in a pool of blood. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On information, Choolaimedu police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered, and a probe is on.

