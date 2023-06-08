Chennai int’l book fair from Jan 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the second international book fair from January 16 to 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandanam, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday. The fair aims to promote the exchange of literature between Tamil Nadu and other countries, with Malaysia being the guest of honour. To commemorate the birth anniversary of M Karunanidhi, the minister also inaugurated a Tamil Nadu Translation Grant with Rs 3 crore. About 50 countries are expected to participate in the book fair. Last year, 24 countries participated in the book fair and 365 MoUs were signed. The venue has been changed from YMCA ground to Nandanam trade centre so that better facilities can be provided for visiting countries during MoU talks.

