Home Cities Chennai

Scuba diver’s sixer under the sea

An ardent fan of CSK, Aravind wishes to use the opportunity of celebration to  further his efforts.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Aravind Tharunsri and his team dove underwater and played cricket on May 30

By Maithreyi S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the momentous win of Chennai Super Kings on May 29, the entire city erupted in cheers for their favourite team. Banners were put up, and fireworks lit the sky as the Chennai makkal celebrated their home team. But among the din of the celebration, one fan stood out in his actions.

Diving below 60 feet in Neelankarai, on May 30, Aravind Tharunsri, a scuba diving instructor and fitness enthusiast, along with his team, went underwater and played cricket to commemorate CSK’s victory. Aravind runs a scuba diving centre in Puducherry and trains a few governmental organisations and individuals in diving. “Our main objective is to help with marine conservation and clean up plastic pollution. Besides shore clean-ups, we also focus on underwater cleaning to help with conservation against plastic pollution,” he says.

A scuba diving instructor for the past 18 years, Aravind’s centre  accepts all children above the age of ten to learn scuba diving. The centre has a branch in Neelankarai. “It is unfortunately seasonal (in Chennai). From the months of January to April, we keep our centre open in Neelankarai because the water is usually blue. After those months, it becomes green and hard to see anything underwater. Thankfully, the water wasn’t too bad while videotaping our match celebration. So that’s a relief!” he says.

From holding India’s first underwater marriage and engagement, to the world’s first underwater book release, Aravind has carved a niche for himself. The reason was to garner the public’s attention. “I want to bring awareness to the people around me about the importance of conserving the ocean. And holding events underwater, and gaining attention can help spread the message about ocean conservation,” he shares.

An ardent fan of CSK, Aravind wishes to use the opportunity of celebration to  further his efforts. “When I do something underwater, I wish for it to translate into the message of saving the ocean. Don’t throw your plastics on the beach or into the sea and rivers, keep your surroundings clean,” he says. He along with his daughter Thaaragai Aarathana, make conservation efforts to save the ocean, and have been recognised nationally for their services to the environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings plastic pollutionNeelankarai
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp