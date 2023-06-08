Home Cities Chennai

TANUVAS’ buffalo mela on Jun 14, 15

Farmers and local villagers will showcase their buffaloes in the event and a panel of judges on the basis of health and other parameters will award buffaloes.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers along with their buffalo passing through NH-316 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Representational Image (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will organize a two-day Buffalo Mela to spread awareness among farmers on the best practices for buffalo rearing. The first-of-its-kind event will be organised by TANUVAS’s College of Food and Dairy Technology(CFDT), Koduveli in association with Central Cattle Breeding Farm on June 14 and June 15. Experts from the sector will interact with buffalo farmers.

The motive behind the event is to encourage women to take up buffalo farming and to provide them a source of earning. According to TANUVAS officials, Tamil Nadu has rich indigenous varieties of buffalo but the farmers are unable to reap proper benefits from them.

“The farmers are still using the traditional rearing methods due to which they are not able to produce proper quantity of milk and avoid mortality of their animals. During the two-day workshop, we will spread awareness on topics like scientific practices in rearing buffaloes and summer management, role of nutrition in enhanced productivity in buffaloes, health care of buffalo and calves,” said N Kumaravelu, dean of CFDT.

Adding to it, the farmers will also be taught to enhance their income by producing value added products from buffalo milk.To motivate farmers to take up buffalo rearing, a buffalo show will also be organised in Thiruvallur. Farmers and local villagers will showcase their buffaloes in the event and a panel of judges on the basis of health and other parameters will award buffaloes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
buffalo Buffalo Mela buffalo farming
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp