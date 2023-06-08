Home Cities Chennai

Twin sisters, youth attempt suicide; one dies in Chennai

One girl was declared dead at the hospital, and the other two are battling for their lives.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twins sisters, who had recently passed the Class 10 examination, and a 23-year-old man with whom they were allegedly in love, attempted to die by suicide on Tuesday. While one of the girls died, the other two are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

Thiruvalankadu police said the girls were to join Class XI when school reopens. They were allegedly in love with the same man, who lived in their locality. The youth, an ITI graduate, was working in a private company. The police said since their parents opposed their relationship, all three of them were dejected and decided to die by suicide.

On Tuesday evening, all three of them took the extreme step. Passersby found them near a river and rushed them to a nearby hospital. One girl was declared dead at the hospital, and the other two are battling for their lives. On information, police rushed to the hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on, said the police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennaisuicide
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp