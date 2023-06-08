Twin sisters, youth attempt suicide; one dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twins sisters, who had recently passed the Class 10 examination, and a 23-year-old man with whom they were allegedly in love, attempted to die by suicide on Tuesday. While one of the girls died, the other two are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

Thiruvalankadu police said the girls were to join Class XI when school reopens. They were allegedly in love with the same man, who lived in their locality. The youth, an ITI graduate, was working in a private company. The police said since their parents opposed their relationship, all three of them were dejected and decided to die by suicide.

On Tuesday evening, all three of them took the extreme step. Passersby found them near a river and rushed them to a nearby hospital. One girl was declared dead at the hospital, and the other two are battling for their lives. On information, police rushed to the hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on, said the police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

