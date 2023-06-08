Home Cities Chennai

Woman dozes off in auto, falls out and dies in Chennai

She was grievously injured and was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed after she fell off an autorickshaw and came under its rear wheels near the Pazhavanthangal signal on Tuesday night. She dozed off and this led to the accident, said the police. St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the deceased as R Ramya of West Mambalam, a home nurse. The police said she was returning home with her family from Melmalayanur temple near Villupuram. She had gone there with four of her family members early on Tuesday and returned the same night, the police said.

Ramya hired an auto from her locality. As four people were already seated in the passenger’s seat, Ramya decided to sit with the driver, Manikandan. The police said initially two children were sitting with the driver but Ramya switched places with them as she feared they would doze off and fall.

As the auto neared Pazhavanthangal signal, all passengers were sound asleep. Ramya too was sound asleep, lost her balance and fell out of the auto and came under the rear wheels. She was grievously injured and was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Auto driver Manikandan was booked by St Thomas Mount TIW police on charges of causing death due to negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman dies in auto accident
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp