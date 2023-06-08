Woman dozes off in auto, falls out and dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed after she fell off an autorickshaw and came under its rear wheels near the Pazhavanthangal signal on Tuesday night. She dozed off and this led to the accident, said the police. St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the deceased as R Ramya of West Mambalam, a home nurse. The police said she was returning home with her family from Melmalayanur temple near Villupuram. She had gone there with four of her family members early on Tuesday and returned the same night, the police said.

Ramya hired an auto from her locality. As four people were already seated in the passenger’s seat, Ramya decided to sit with the driver, Manikandan. The police said initially two children were sitting with the driver but Ramya switched places with them as she feared they would doze off and fall.

As the auto neared Pazhavanthangal signal, all passengers were sound asleep. Ramya too was sound asleep, lost her balance and fell out of the auto and came under the rear wheels. She was grievously injured and was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Auto driver Manikandan was booked by St Thomas Mount TIW police on charges of causing death due to negligence.

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed after she fell off an autorickshaw and came under its rear wheels near the Pazhavanthangal signal on Tuesday night. She dozed off and this led to the accident, said the police. St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the deceased as R Ramya of West Mambalam, a home nurse. The police said she was returning home with her family from Melmalayanur temple near Villupuram. She had gone there with four of her family members early on Tuesday and returned the same night, the police said. Ramya hired an auto from her locality. As four people were already seated in the passenger’s seat, Ramya decided to sit with the driver, Manikandan. The police said initially two children were sitting with the driver but Ramya switched places with them as she feared they would doze off and fall. As the auto neared Pazhavanthangal signal, all passengers were sound asleep. Ramya too was sound asleep, lost her balance and fell out of the auto and came under the rear wheels. She was grievously injured and was rushed to a government hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Auto driver Manikandan was booked by St Thomas Mount TIW police on charges of causing death due to negligence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });