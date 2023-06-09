Drunk actor’s car knocks down bike on Arcot Road, rider dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A small-time actor was arrested for allegedly fatally knocking down a bike rider, under the influence of alcohol, on Arcot Road in Virugambakkam on Wednesday night.

Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police identified the deceased as Saranraj (29) of Maduravoyal. He was an engineer by profession and also a part-time actor. Police said Saranraj was not wearing a helmet. The accident was reported around 11.30 pm when the accused, Palaniappan (41), was on his way home in Saligramam after attending a party.

The police said Palaniappan, who was driving a car, first hit another car and later hit Saranraj’s bike. Saranraj fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries. Passersby informed the police, who rushed Saranraj to Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said people caught Palaniappan and handed him over to them. After a medical test, it was confirmed that Palaniappan was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and his car was seized.

