Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Coffee outlet in Mylapore sealed for violating building norms

The shop will remain sealed till the building is restored as per the approved plan or the removal of unauthorised portions or till the order is revoked.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The sealed Chennai Coffee shop in Mylapore | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday sealed a Chennai Coffee outlet, which was functioning in an unauthorised building consisting of a ground floor plus a mezzanine floor plus five floors abutting Sivasamy Salai in Mylapore.

The building deviated from the original plan in 1982 and was subjected to enforcement action. Now, consequent to the notices issued on November 3, 2015, April 11, 2017, and November 17, 2022, Chennai Coffee Shop with the ground floor existing in the front setback space has been sealed, according to the notice put on the building.

The shop will remain sealed till the building is restored as per the approved plan or the removal of unauthorised portions or till the order is revoked.

The building was sealed by corporation last year over property tax issues and earlier was issued a lock and seal notice in 2017 as it did not comply with fire safety provisions. It was in November 2022, that CMDA issued a de-occupation notice which was challenged by the owner in the High Court.

The HC granted the owner three months till April 30, 2023, to vacate. Since the time given by the court has lapsed, the shop has been sealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennaiMylapore Chennai Coffee outlet
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp