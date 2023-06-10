Chennai Coffee outlet in Mylapore sealed for violating building norms

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday sealed a Chennai Coffee outlet, which was functioning in an unauthorised building consisting of a ground floor plus a mezzanine floor plus five floors abutting Sivasamy Salai in Mylapore.

The building deviated from the original plan in 1982 and was subjected to enforcement action. Now, consequent to the notices issued on November 3, 2015, April 11, 2017, and November 17, 2022, Chennai Coffee Shop with the ground floor existing in the front setback space has been sealed, according to the notice put on the building.

The shop will remain sealed till the building is restored as per the approved plan or the removal of unauthorised portions or till the order is revoked.

The building was sealed by corporation last year over property tax issues and earlier was issued a lock and seal notice in 2017 as it did not comply with fire safety provisions. It was in November 2022, that CMDA issued a de-occupation notice which was challenged by the owner in the High Court.

The HC granted the owner three months till April 30, 2023, to vacate. Since the time given by the court has lapsed, the shop has been sealed.

