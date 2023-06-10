Home Cities Chennai

Pregnant woman kills husband, dies by suicide in Chennai

Published: 10th June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 26-year-old pregnant woman allegedly killed her husband by throwing a grinding stone at his head before dying by suicide in Kancheepuram on Thursday night. 

The police identified the husband-wife duo as Santhanam (32) and Venda (26). This was their second marriage. Santhanam’s first wife had left him for another man and Venda’s husband had died. They got married two years ago and Venda was six months pregnant.

Police said Santhanam was allegedly having an affair and Venda knew about it. This often led to quarrels between the two. On Thursday, things went overboard after Santhanam, in an inebriated state, started arguing with Venda. In a fit of rage, she threw a grinding stone at his head and he collapsed.

She then tried to slash his throat with a blade but could only make a small scratch, added the police. After she realised that Santhanam was dead, Venda went inside the bedroom and died by suicide, said the police.

When neither stepped out of the house the next morning, neighbours grew suspicious and informed Sivakanchi police. They recovered both bodies and sent them to the Kancheepuram GH for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and a probe is on. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

