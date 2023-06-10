Two held for operating pool without license after six-year-old drowns in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a six-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool at Neelamangalam near Sriperumbudur, the owners of the pool were arrested.

While initially the case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC, it was altered to section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on Friday. The police identified the arrested duo as Nagarajan (66) and Prabhu (37). The police said the NLS swimming pool run by them was unlicensed and did not have proper coach and rescue teams. The swimming pool has been sealed.

On Wednesday, Saswin Vaibhav, along with his mother and younger brother, went to the swimming pool for lessons. After some time, when the mother was feeding snacks to the younger son near the pool, the older son went to the pool area. When he did not return after a while, his mother went and checked and found him in the pool.

