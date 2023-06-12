Antique assortment at Allikulam market street in Chennai

Masiha Farheen and Riya Mariyam R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tucked away between the bustling Chennai Central station and the magnificent Rippon building is the Allikulam market street. From old telephones, music systems, tube lights, and footwear to second-hand equipment and empty bottles there are a lot of antique items that are available at nominal prices.

Though the shops open by 9 am, it get busy only around 4 pm. Alongside the shops are also makeshift houses of the shopkeepers who live there in tents. Take a walk along the street in the mornings, and you will see smoke from coal emanating in pockets as women cook, the laughter of children as they play with their pet birds, and men calling out to customers and catering to their needs.

Palani from Pulianthope, who has been running his shop for over 30 years loves antiques. But when asked to pick his favourite, he smiles and says, “Just like how you cannot pick a favourite child, I cannot pick one product. Everything is my favourite. My shop is my happiness and my life. I am independent here.”

Prior to Covid, this was a sought after area for people looking to give a retro look to their homes. But with everything now being available online, this place has also lost its sheen. But, the sales are slowly picking up, say vendors.

If you are at Central to drop off or pick up your friends or relatives, don’t miss a chance to step into this street that is packed with stories.

