Now, pay for water and sewer connections in instalments in Chennai

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) consumers can now pay for drinking water and sewer connections in installments.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Photo | CMWSSB website)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) consumers can now pay for drinking water and sewer connections in installments. According to a statement released by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, consumers can either directly apply at their area offices or contact on 044-45674567 or visit the website — https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. Once the application is verified, necessary steps will be taken to provide the connections to consumers.

For applicants below poverty line, a nominal fee of Rs 100 will be collected and will be exempted from other charges, including road cutting fees, the release added. Residential buildings having built-up area up to 1,800 square feet have the option to pay the connection fee in 10 installments, with payments being made once every six months. Similarly, for three-storey buildings with built-up area up to 2,700 square feet, consumers will be able to pay connection charges in three installments, once every six months.

Consumers belonging to different categories will have the opportunity to obtain drinking water connections and sewer connections by making a single payment after submitting the completion certificate for their respective constructions. Applicants can pay the charges through online payment gateways, through cash or via demand draft. All the area offices will accept payment through these methods, the release said.

