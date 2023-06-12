Tholkappia Poonga to get a facelift with Rs 20 crore in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tholkappia Poonga, a park spanning 358 acres of the Adyar creek and estuary, is set to get a massive facelift as part of the redevelopment initiative that is to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The state government had taken up the restoration of the 358-acre area as part of urban wetland conservation in 2008. Work was completed in 2011 and the park was open to public in restricted numbers since then. The next stage of redevelopment looks to improve the infrastructure in the park.

An entrance plaza, a watch tower, a visitor centre, viewing decks, viewpoints and replacement and repair of basic amenities like toilets and pathways have been proposed. As part of the initial proposal, the park is set to have an entrance arch, orientation zone, children’s play area, amphitheatre, exhibition and nursery area, renovated ticketing centre and battery-operated buggies with charging stations to help easy mobility.

The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust has also proposed to appoint a project management consultancy to oversee and ensure the work is on track. Tenders have been floated for the work this week. Meanwhile, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan joint commissioner (Works) GS Sameeran, and deputy commissioner (education) Sharanya Ari along with chief secretary V Irai Anbu inspected the works on Sunday.

CHENNAI: Tholkappia Poonga, a park spanning 358 acres of the Adyar creek and estuary, is set to get a massive facelift as part of the redevelopment initiative that is to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The state government had taken up the restoration of the 358-acre area as part of urban wetland conservation in 2008. Work was completed in 2011 and the park was open to public in restricted numbers since then. The next stage of redevelopment looks to improve the infrastructure in the park. An entrance plaza, a watch tower, a visitor centre, viewing decks, viewpoints and replacement and repair of basic amenities like toilets and pathways have been proposed. As part of the initial proposal, the park is set to have an entrance arch, orientation zone, children’s play area, amphitheatre, exhibition and nursery area, renovated ticketing centre and battery-operated buggies with charging stations to help easy mobility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust has also proposed to appoint a project management consultancy to oversee and ensure the work is on track. Tenders have been floated for the work this week. Meanwhile, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan joint commissioner (Works) GS Sameeran, and deputy commissioner (education) Sharanya Ari along with chief secretary V Irai Anbu inspected the works on Sunday.