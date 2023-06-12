Two held for forging documents, land grabbing in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people, including a former BJP functionary, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Avadi for allegedly forging documents and grabbing property worth lakhs from a woman near Ponneri in Tiruvallur.

The police said, in separate incidents, the history-sheeter ‘Milagapodi’ KR Venkatesan allegedly forged documents and grabbed lands from many people by threatening them with a pistol. The land value is estimated to be more than Rs 18 crore.

The police recovered the guns and ammunition from him. Better known as KRV, he was a functionary of state BJP but was removed from the post and now is a party member. There are more than 40 cases against him. The other arrested person is M Srinivasan.

