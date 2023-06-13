Home Cities Chennai

Plea in high court against felling of trees for station expansion

Various civic groups, including Pasumai Thayagam, have been protesting against the proposal to cut down hundreds of trees which are 60-80 years old, and some even 100 years.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  PMK has moved the Madras High Court against the proposed plan by the Southern Railway to cut trees for infrastructure expansion works at the Egmore Railway station.

PMK spokesperson advocate K Balu made a mention before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu about the matter on Monday. He sought the bench to take the petition, filed on behalf of Pasumai Thayagam - a wing of PMK, as an urgent matter. The bench agreed to consider it accordingly.

Various civic groups, including Pasumai Thayagam, have been protesting against the proposal to cut down hundreds of trees that are 60-80 years old, and some even 100 years. Instead of chopping, they want the trees to be translocated.

The infrastructure expansion works are being carried out at an estimated cost of `734 crore at Egmore railway station. PMK president Anbumani Ramadas, who had flagged the issue recently, sought the state government to intervene in the matter to ensure the translocation of the trees.

